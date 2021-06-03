BJP-JJP govt. adopting anti-youth policies, says Congress

CHANDIGARH

It’s keeping recruitment process for thousands of posts pending for years, it says

The unemployment among the youth in both rural and urban areas of Haryana was on the rise owing to the anti-youth policies of the BJP-JJP government, said Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday.

He said the latest unemployment figures released by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE ) have exposed the ‘anti-youth’ face of the government. “According to the CMIE data for May, the rate of unemployment in Haryana is 29.10%. The unemployment rate has reached as high as 41.80% in the cities and town. This horrific unemployment is the result of the inefficiency, incompetence and the negative policies adopted by the Khattar-Dushyant Chautala government towards youth and employment generation,” said Mr. Surjewala at a virtual press conference.

“Deliberately keeping the recruitment process for thousands of posts pending for years and cancelling the recruitment process for thousands of other posts are key reasons.

“Firstly, the government doesn’t announce government vacancies, then for years the vacancies are not advertised; and when advertised, the written test and interviews are not conducted for years. Even after having the exams or interviews conducted, instead of declaring the results, the recruitments are cancelled citing various reasons.”

Mr. Surjewala alleged that around 10,000 temporary and permanent workers were dismissed in the past seven years. “During the last seven years, the State government has dismissed employees in different departments including health, PWD, irrigation etc. The youth want either the Khattar-Dushyant Chautala duo should provide employment to them or resign immediately,” he said.