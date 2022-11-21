BJP-JJP government in Haryana pushing state into debt trap, says Hooda

November 21, 2022 03:20 am | Updated November 20, 2022 08:20 pm IST

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP alliance government, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday blamed the wrong policies of the ruling coalition for pushing Haryana into a debt trap.

“The wrong economic policies of the government have pushed the total debt on the State to ₹3,11,779 crore and every household in Haryana has a debt of about ₹6,00,000. The government should tell the State where is the money being spent. When the BJP came to power in 2014, it had raised a massive hue and cry on the debts taken by the previous governments. Why the BJP-JJP government took loans to the tune of crores of rupees is beyond comprehension,” he said here.

Mr. Hooda, supporting the demands of farmers, said that the government should withdraw all the police cases filed against farmers during the agitation against the now withdrawn Centre’s farm laws.

He said every section, including the farmer is bearing the brunt of the government’s ill-conceived policies. “Statistics from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) show that Haryana continues to be on top in unemployment. Haryana has 31.8% unemployment rate, which is the highest in the country. Medical students are continuously protesting against the government’s bond policy and fee hike, but the government continues to be blinded in its arrogance and is not paying any attention to the students. The Congress will raise the demand of the students in the upcoming session of the State Assembly,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said that around 1,82,000 posts are lying vacant in government departments but there is no attempt to fill these posts. “There is a need to create thousands more posts in the state so that people get some relief from the inconvenience caused in government departments due to staff shortages. But the government is playing with the youth in the name of Common Eligibility Test (CET). It has trapped the well-educated youth in the web of CET and screening test and it is clear to everyone that the government does not want to provide employment, it only wants to give bluff the youth,” he said.

