BJP-JJP government in Haryana, a ‘failed regime’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda 

July 09, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Stepping up his attack on the ruling BJP-led government in Haryana in the run-up to the Assembly and parliamentary elections due next year, former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on July 9 asked people to oust the coalition government from power, which he termed as a “failed regime.”

He was addressing a gathering at the party’s ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme held at Bhiwani.

Mr. Hooda said that under the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) regime, Haryana has witnessed a decline in every sphere and the government had proved to be a completely “failed regime”. “From being the number one State in the country in 2014 in per capita income, investment, job creation, law and order, and sports, now Haryana has become the top State in unemployment, inflation and crime,” he claimed.

“My aim is not to become the Chief Minister but to end unemployment, inflation, crime, and drug addiction in Haryana. Today, every section of society — be they farmers, traders, youth, employee — is unhappy with this government. The BJP has put the farmers in a pitiable condition. This government had promised to double the income of the farmers, but instead they have doubled the input costs as the inflation has gone up drastically,” he said, adding farmers were not even getting Minimum Support Price for their produce in the market, and the government had been consistently adopting an anti-farmer attitude.

Mr. Hooda said the people had made up their minds to vote the Congress to power in the next election in the State. “We have been organising public meetings and programmes to interact with people and understand their problems. Once we form the next government, the Congress will give ₹6,000 as an old-age pension to the elderly, plots of 100 yards each will be given to poor families and a two-room house will be built on it, cooking gas will be given to women for ₹500. The creamy layer limit of the backward class will be increased from ₹6 lakhs to ₹10 lakhs,” said Mr. Hooda. Over two dozen party MLAs, several former Ministers and legislators and senior party leaders, besides leaders and members of all frontal organisations, including Congress Seva Dal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, and NSUI, were present at the event.

State Congress president Chaudhary Udaybhan claimed the huge crowd at Bhiwani was a clear indication that the wind was blowing in favour of the Congress in the State. “This wind is turning into a tsunami, which will blow away the BJP. The time has come to take account of nine years from those who took votes by lying,” he said.

He alleged that corruption was at its peak, and the credibility of constitutional institutions was in danger. “The BJP has failed to deliver on all its promises, be it doubling the income of farmers, giving two crore jobs every year, etc.,” he said.

