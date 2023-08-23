BJP is playing ‘dirty tricks’ to intimidate and rattle us: Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh

August 23, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The ongoing Enforcement Directorate raids in Chhattisgarh on Chief Minister’s personal staff, the Congress said, were in anticipation of “massive rout” in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State. It said that the Union government was deploying “dirtiest tricks” to “intimidate and rattle” the party.

In a post on X(formerly Twitter) party’s General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, “Completely out of the race in the upcoming elections, the BJP is trying its dirtiest tricks to intimidate and rattle the Congress. However, we have the support of three crore Chhattisgarhis and such cheap tactics will not affect us, but they only show the BJP’s desperation.”

Reacting to the development, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “The ongoing ED raids in Chhattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called it a “birthday gift” for Chattisgarh Chief Minister. “Elections are coming there (in Chhattisgarh). Wherever there are elections, the ED raids will be there. Today is the birthday of Bhupesh Baghel. So, the ED has given him a birthday gift,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.