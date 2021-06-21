BJP ire over absence of PM’s photo in vaccination poster

BJP flags. (representational image)

BHUBANESWAR

21 June 2021 20:11 IST

Modi’s photo a must as Centre is bearing all the cost, say party leaders

Enraged over the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs in the vaccination posters, the Odisha BJP staged a massive agitation at several centres across the State on Monday.

Since June 21 marked a shift in the vaccination drive following the Centre’s announcement to provide the jabs free of cost for all adults, the posters were hung at many vaccination centres.

However, the BJP workers were irked that the posters had only the photograph of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. They tore off the posters at some places and displayed the PM’s photo prominently.

Advertising

Advertising

The agitations took place in Balasore, Rayagada, Koraput, Angul and Keonjhar districts.

Before the formal opening of the vaccination drive at the Gandhi Smurti Bhavan in Balasore on Monday, the BJP workers forcibly cut the ribbon and inaugurated the function.

“We did not object to the CM’s photo being prominently placed in different posters when the State funded the vaccine for the 18-44 age group. The Biju Janata Dal leaders had then criticised the Centre for not shouldering the responsibility of vaccination. Now, when the Centre is bearing all the cost, the State authorities should have minimum courtesy to highlight the PM’s photo as they did the CM’s,” said BJP leader Thakur Ranjit Das.

Revised strategy

Under the revised strategy, the State government on Sunday directed to expand the 18-44 years vaccination drive to all blocks and urban local bodies in a campaign mode and completely consume the available stock within the shortest possible time. It also said the Centre would supply vaccine based on the consumption and wastage rate.

The Odisha government said it completed one crore inoculations.

“Due to the efficient and effective management of vaccination, Odisha has maintained a negative wastage of 3%, which is one of the best in the country. Due to the negative wastage, we have been able to save 2.9 lakh doses till date,” said the Health and Family Welfare Department.