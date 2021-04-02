BJP-IPFT alliance will win TTAADC elections: Tripura CM

Agartala

Biplab Kumar Deb said people will vote for ruling coalition to support all-round development

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is confident that the BJP-IPFT alliance will get absolute majority in elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) slated for April 6. At a media briefing on Friday, he said people will vote for the ruling coalition to support all- round development activities in the State.

“Congress or CPI(M) is nowhere, but BJP is everywhere. People who are still in different political camps should join BJP for sake of development and progress,” the Chief Minister appealed while speaking at his official residence. Mr. Deb claimed CPI(M) led left front’s continuous 25 years rule in the State and 15 years administration in the TTAADC completely ruined the State.

Flanked by Tribal Welfare and Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, also the Secretary of the IPFT, the Chief Minister reluctantly said he did not attach importance to ‘Tipraland’ (separate tribal State) demand of the IPFT and the ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand of the newly floated party (Tipraha Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance). “People have chosen me as a Chief Minister to discharge our commitments. I have five years to fulfil our promises made to people of the State,” he asserted.

He announced that the government was preparing a hefty compensation package to support nearly 200 families who lost house structures and belongings during a cyclonic storm at Asharambari in Khowai district on Wednesday evening. The Chief Minister said the monetary compensation for the damages would be provided to the affected people within two days.

Meanwhile campaigning for the TTAADC poll saw a lull on Friday owing to Good Friday. A total of 157 candidates are contesting polls to the 28-member tribal council. Candidates of all major political parties and some independents are in the fray.