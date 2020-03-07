BJP invites KMC poll aspirants to put CVs in drop box

Kolkata

07 March 2020

‘The prospective candidate need not be an activist of the party but should be popular in his/her locality and have a good image’

The state BJP has kept a drop box outside its party headquarters in the city, where anyone willing to contest the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls can put in their ‘bio-data’

The prospective candidate need not be an activist of the party but should be popular in his/her locality and have a good image, a senior BJP leader said on Saturday.

“We know there are many people who want to contest on BJP ticket but don’t know where to reach or whom to approach,” said BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha.

“The BJP, being a believer in the true spirit of democracy, wants to give them the chance to apply for candidature,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said the drop box has been put up five days ago at the state BJP office and will remain for several days.

“We will screen the applications, containing details about the aspirants, at the appropriate time,” he said, adding, the box is yet to be opened and so the number of applicants in the last five days is unknown.

To a question, Mr. Sinha said there is no plan to repeat the exercise in districts for the municipal elections.

“As of now the exercise is at towards choosing candidates in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in a democratic, transparent way, which is the hallmark of the BJP,” he said.

“For districts, those willing to contest on party ticket will have to visit the district office,” he said.

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal are likely to be held in mid-April, official sources said.