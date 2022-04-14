BJP inducts former legislators ahead of Assembly polls in Gujarat

Pravin Maru is the third former law maker who has joined the ruling party

Ahead of the Assembly polls to be held later this year, the ruling BJP is inducting former legislators and local leaders in order to expand its base in the State where it’s in power since 1998.

On Thursday, former Congress legislator Pravin Maru from Bhavnagar district joined the saffron party. A multiple time legislator and prominent SC leader, Maru had resigned as an MLA from the Assembly in 2020 during the Rajya Sabha elections.

“I had resigned as MLA in 2020 and had not joined the BJP then but now I’m joining it,” he told media persons at the State BJP headquarters where he was welcomed by the party leaders.

He is the third former law maker who has joined the ruling party ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the State.

Earlier, former BJP MLA Kamalbhai Rathod, who had quit the party before the last Assembly polls in 2017 and had contested from Sanand assembly seat as an independent candidate, has joined the party with his supporters.

Before him was another former legislator Pragji Patel, who had also quit the party ahead of the last Assembly polls in 2017, also rejoined the BJP. Mr. Patel was an MLA from Mandal constituency in Ahmedabad district.

“New leaders and new workers are joining the party before the Assembly elections. They all repose their faith in the leadership of PM Modi and others,” said Pradipsinh Vaghela, general secretary of the State BJP.

As the State gears up for the polls, the BJP is expecting other leaders and local workers also to join the party in the State.