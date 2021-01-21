BJP ignoring interests of farmers, labourers: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief says the two are the backbone of the country

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Wednesday hit out at the BJP, accusing it of ignoring interests of farmers and labourers, who she said were backbone of the country.

“This earth is our mother and forgetting mother is the biggest crime. The BJP is committing the same crime today and the motherland will never forgive this government. Farmers and labourers are the backbone of the country, and if farmers and labourers will suffer, the country cannot progress,” she said.

Ms. Selja was speaking among the farmers, who had been agitating against Centre’s new farm laws at the Badopatti toll plaza in Hisar and Narwana toll plaza in Jind.

“Farmers and labourers are forced to sit on the streets in this bitter cold due to the black farm laws of this government. This is not a political movement as being by politicised by the BJP. It is the people’s mass movement and being a political party, the Congress is performing its duty and fighting a political battle. Under the leadership of Mr. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party is continuously fighting against these anti-agriculture black laws,” she said.

Ms. Selja said that farmers and labourers are very well aware of their loss and profit. “Farmers and labourers used to keep their demands during the tenure of Congress government as well, which were listened to and fulfilled. But the BJP government is arrogant. If the farmers and labourers are unhappy, the days of BJP government will be over soon,” Ms. Selja said.

Two Punjab cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria joined the dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi with the Congress MPs of Punjab in support of farmers. In a joint statement issued here today, both the Punjab Ministers demanded that the Union government should immediately withdraw the three black laws imposed on farmers.