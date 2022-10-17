BJP high command's 'injustice' with Vasundhara Raje being seen by everyone: CM Gehlot

Mr. Gehlot said that he too has been a former chief minister and got full respect within the Congress, and was also made in-charge of Gujarat and AICC general secretary.

PTI Jaipur
October 17, 2022 19:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at the BJP, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the "injustice" the party's high command is doing with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is being seen by everyone.

Such a situation has never happened in the Congress and former chief ministers have been given respect and positions, he told reporters in Jaipur.

"The injustice that the BJP is doing with her is in front of everyone. You do not behave well with a former chief minister, do not even talk, do not give appointment … this has never happened in our party," Mr. Gehlot said targeting the BJP high command.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To a question about Ms. Raje, who is a BJP national vice president, targeting the Congress government in the State, he claimed that looking at the situation created by the BJP for her, it becomes her duty to say certain things in such a way that she can come back to relevance.

"When you behave in this way, after she is not on the (chief minister) post, then what will she do? She will also do something," the Chief Minister said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Gehlot said that he too has been a former chief minister and got full respect within the Congress, and was also made in-charge of Gujarat and AICC general secretary.

Ms. Raje, a two-time Rajasthan chief minister, has held a show of strength through several visits and tours in the State.

Recently, when Ms. Raje was touring Bikaner, people for rally of hers were mobilised by BJP rebel and former minister Devi Singh Bhati. He had left the BJP against the party high command's decision in 2019 to give Arjun Ram Meghwal a Lok Sabha ticket for the second time.

Ahead of Ms. Raje's meeting, Mr. Bhati had declared that he would return to the party fold. However, the joining did not take place.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Rajasthan
politics
state politics
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app