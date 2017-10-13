BJP heavyweights to embark on campaign

As campaigning picks up in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bringing in its national leaders to campaign as part of its ongoing Gaurav Yatra, which will end on October 15.
Top leaders campaigning in the State include Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia joined the Gaurav Yatra. Union Textiles and Information and broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani also addressed Gaurav Yatra meetings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor