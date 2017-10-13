BJP heavyweights to embark on campaign

As campaigning picks up in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bringing in its national leaders to campaign as part of its ongoing Gaurav Yatra, which will end on October 15.

Top leaders campaigning in the State include Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia joined the Gaurav Yatra. Union Textiles and Information and broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani also addressed Gaurav Yatra meetings.