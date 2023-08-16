BJP has told Ajit Pawar to win Sharad Pawar’s support if rebel NCP leader wants to be Maharashtra CM: Congress 

August 16, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Pune

Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on August 16 alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid a condition before rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar that he could be made Chief Minister of the State only if his uncle, Sharad Pawar, came over to the side of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Mr. Wadettiwar was speaking on the reportedly “secret” meeting between Mr. Sharad Pawar and his nephew Mr. Ajit Pawar in Pune, where the duo met on August 13 at businessman Atul Chordia’s residence. While Mr. Ajit Pawar has denied the meeting was clandestine, Pawar senior has clarified his NCP faction would never ally with the BJP despite his nephew aligning with the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena government in the State.

“It is believed that PM Narendra Modi has made this condition to Ajit Pawar that he can be the CM only if Sharad Pawar comes over to the NDA. Else, his [Ajit Pawar’s] dreams of being the CM will only remain a dream. Hence, it is possible that Ajit Pawar is repeatedly meeting his uncle in a bid to win him over to his side,” Mr. Wadettiwar said.

The Congress leader further alleged that even after splitting two parties — the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena — the BJP still felt the need to have a tall leader like Sharad Pawar with mass appeal on its side.

Mr. Sharad Pawar’s meetings with his nephew — the duo have met at least four times — despite Ajit Pawar splitting the NCP on July 2 to align with the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde government has prompted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and the Congress to suspect that Pawar senior’s faction may ally with the BJP in the future despite Mr. Sharad Pawar’s denials of this.

When asked whether the repeated meetings had an impact on the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faction, Mr. Wadettiwar said he hoped Mr. Sharad Pawar would definitively clear the air over the matter.

The Congress leader’s statement was met with derision from leaders of both the rival NCP factions.

Commenting on the Pune meeting, MP Supriya Sule, Mr. Sharad Pawar’s daughter, said the NCP chief had already given his reply on the matter. “As for the meeting itself, there is nothing unusual about it. The Chordia and Pawar families have a bond stretching back almost 60 years,” she said.

“I think when Pawar saaheb himself has repeatedly clarified the matter, all further discussions on it must stop,” Rohit Pawar, the NCP patriarch’s grand-nephew and a loyalist of the leader, said.

Lok Sabha MP and Ajit Pawar faction leader Sunil Tatkare rubbished suggestions of either the BJP or the NCP imposing any conditions before the induction of their NCP faction in the government.

“Many leaders who have been commenting on the meeting between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar are throwing dignity to the winds. Despite Sharad Pawar himself clarifying his stance that the meeting was a family affair, MVA leaders from the Congress and Sena (UBT) are making improper remarks,” Mr. Tatkare said.

Umesh Patil, spokesperson of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, said it was “laughable” that Mr. Wadettiwar could claim to know what was going on in Mr. Modi’s mind.

“There have been no conditions imposed in Ajit Pawar joining the government. Had there been such a condition, then he would not have taken oath as Deputy CM. Looking at the overall situation, it is the BJP which needs a capable leader like Ajit Pawar with them for Mr. Modi to return as Prime Minister in 2024,” Mr. Patil said.

The meetings between uncle and nephew have also triggered speculation that the Congress and UBT-Sena may contest the polls without the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.

While stating there was certainly an atmosphere of doubt and confusion among the electorate regarding the uncle-nephew meetings, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that the MVA alliance had not yet been affected as a result.

“The NCP has said these meetings are a family affair. Likewise, we have not yet reached any decision that the Congress and Sena (UBT) would fight alone nor is there any ‘plan B’ regarding contesting the polls without Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction. However, it is better if this prevailing confusion is dispelled as soon as possible,” he said.

