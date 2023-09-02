BJP has pursued development for all, Opposition intent on personal growth, says Yogi Adityanath in Ghosi

September 02, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Lucknow

Campaigning ahead of the bypoll in Mau district’s Ghosi on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the interests of the party, and not the progress of the State or Assembly constituency, were supreme for the Samajwadi Party.

Those who had instigated riots in Mau district today found themselves in a dire position under the Bharatiya Janata Party government, Mr. Adityanath said. “Only those who witnessed the Mau riots of 2005 will understand the importance of Ghosi. The then Samajwadi Party (SP) government proved ineffective in controlling the situation,” said the U.P. CM, addressing a public gathering organised in support of the saffron party nominee Dara Singh Chauhan, adding that the BJP government took a decisive stand against the rioters, irrespective of caste and religious affiliation.

Targeting the of PDA (Backwards, Dalits and Minorities) slogan coined by the SP, Mr. Adityanath stressed that other parties only talked about particular social groups while the BJP government had worked for every section of society under the idea of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (development for all). “Others discuss PDA, our government pursued “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the U.P. Chief Minister said.

Mr. Adityanath criticised the SP government’s ban on Janmashtami celebrations in previous years, calling out its appeasement policies. “These people [SP] open fire at the devotees of Lord Ram, while we are dedicated to the construction of the Ram Mandir,” he said. The U.P. Chief Minister asked voters to support the BJP nominee in the bypoll for the sake of the region’s growth and prosperity.

Akhilesh hits back

SP president Akhilesh Yadav hit back at the U.P. Chief Minister, claiming that Mr. Adityanath’s speech lacked any mention of the stalled development work in Ghosi, adding that the people would elect SP nominee Sudhakar Singh as their MLA. “No mention of stalled development of Ghosi, work for the unemployed and the problem of inflation in the ‘BJP-sponsored speech meeting’.

Seeing the atmosphere in favour of SP, BJP leaders are only performing formalities. Ghosi is going to choose a working MLA like Mr. Sudhakar Singh ji to solve its problems,” said Mr. Yadav.

