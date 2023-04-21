ADVERTISEMENT

BJP has mastered art of false propaganda, says Akhilesh Yadav

April 21, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Lucknow

He raises questions on law and order in Uttar Pradesh

Mayank Kumar

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it had collapsed under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s rule.

He said the people of the State would teach the ruling party a lesson in the civic body polls that would serve as a trailer of the BJP’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The Chief Minister is busy as a star campaigner and his administration is ineffective in front of anti-social elements. Criminal incidents are taking place in broad daylight. There is a situation of Jungle Raj in the capital Lucknow itself. Incidents of loot, murder, molestation and rape take place every day in the State. In most cases, the police work to put pressure in favour of the criminals instead of helping the victim. Due to lax investigation and negligence in prosecution, all the criminals are free,” alleged Mr. Yadav.

“ The BJP has mastered the art of false propaganda and has nothing to show about its work,” said a statement by the former Chief Minister.

“People are fed up with all this misgovernance. They will teach the BJP a lesson in the civic elections and write an advance script of the party’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” claimed Mr. Yadav.

