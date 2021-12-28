BJP has ended graft, nepotism in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah

Home Minister links raids in Kanpur, Kannauj to Samajwadi party

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had put an end to the vocabulary of crime, nepotism, and corruption that existed during the reign of the Samajwadi Party.

“We have put an end to their ‘ABCD’,” said Mr. Shah, listing apradh (crime), bhai bhatijawad (nepotism), corruption, and dange (riots).

Without taking names, Mr Shah connected the I-T raids and unaccounted cash found at Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain’s house to the SP. He likened the recovery to a full toss delivered to a good batsman. “It is bound to fetch a boundary,” he said.

Citing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and reading down of Article 370 as major achievements of the government, Mr. Shah described the BJP as a party “that delivers what it promises.”

Taking a dig at the SP president Akhilesh Yadav who isolated himself after his wife and two-time Kannuaj MP Dimple Yadav tested positive for COVID 19, Mr Shah said when raids were being conducted at a businessman’s place who was making ‘Samajwadi itra’ (perfume), somebody got indisposed.

“Whose 250 crores (rupees) are these,” asked Mr Shah and after a pause said, “it is the money of the people of U.P.” He said the BJP was committed to the development and putting an end to black money corruption.

Addressing a huge rally in the Hardoi district of central Uttar Pradesh despite the rising COVID cases, Mr. Shah said the massive turnout showed that the BJP would cross 300 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“We have won the last three elections (Lok Sabha and Assembly elections) and a victory in the upcoming polls will finish SP and Bahujan Samajwadi Party. In their 15 years of rule, these parties focused only on the development of particular communities. It was only when Modi and Yogi came to power that sabka saath, sabkar vikas (development for all) became a reality,” he said.

He reminded the audience that it was during the rule of then SP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav that kar sevaks were fired at. “The opposition parties used to taunt us about not telling the date of construction of the Ram Temple. The moment we got a full majority, Modiji laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple. Now, the SP and the BSP will not be able to stop a soaring temple of Lord Ram from becoming a reality.”

With two of the five Assembly segments of Hardoi being reserved, Mr Shah also underlined how the BJP government had worked towards strengthening the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar by designating April 14 as Rashtriya Samrasta Diwas, November 26 as the Constitution Day. Memorials are being built in Mhow, Nagpur, Delhi, and London to celebrate places associated with the life of Mr Ambedkar, he said.

With local heavyweight Naresh Agarwal and son Nitin Agarwal on stage, Mr Shah appealed to the crowd to ensure the victory of the party in all the assembly segments. In the previous election, Mr Nitin won from Hardoi on the Samajwadi Party ticket, but later, like his father, switched to the BJP.