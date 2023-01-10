BJP govt. systematically spreading division between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs: Rahul Gandhi

January 10, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 10 said not one person he met in Haryana during the Bharat Jodo Yatra could name a single step the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government had taken to solve the problems of people, be it regarding the agricultural crisis or unemployment.

“Instead, they (people) told us that the government (BJP) has been systematically spreading division – between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs; between farmers and non-farmers; and between people of different castes,” Mr. Gandhi said in a message as the march concluded its Haryana leg in Ambala.

“Governments of past decades planted the seeds of development, which are yielding fruits now. Tragically, today’s government is busy building a nafrat ki bazaar (hate market). Thankfully, the yatra appears to have led to some belated awakening. Shortly after ex-servicemen and medical students joined the yatra, the Central government released pension arrears, and the State government made concessions on bonds,” he said.

He said the people of Haryana had shown that they had the potential to compete with the best. “All that is needed is to bring people together, and work honestly to solve their problems — instead of the government’s failed policy of divide and rule. That is why Bharat Jodo is the need of the hour in Haryana today, and why lakhs of Haryanvis have welcomed the yatra,” he said.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the leader of the Opposition in Haryana, addressing a press conference, said that the yatra covered 255 kilometers as its leaders travelled in seven districts in eight days.

Mr. Hooda said the yatra had enthused the Congress workers. “Despite the severe cold and fog, a large number of farmers, workers, youth, women, elderly, children, businessmen, and employees came out of their homes with enthusiasm to support the yatra and put an end to fear and hatred being spread in the society,” he said.

“It was clear from the response to the yatra that this has now become a mass movement. The visit of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra will be written in history for making the country strong,” he added.