BJP govt 'misusing' ED to create fear among opposition leaders: Pawar

The ED has become a supporting party of the BJP,” NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said

March 11, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Pune

PTI
A file photo of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar

A file photo of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar | Photo Credit: PTI

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on March 11 alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to create fear among the Opposition and called the ED "supporting party" of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Mr. Pawar cited figures of the ED's actions between 2005 and 2023, claiming it registered 5,806 cases and only 25 of them have been disposed of. "The disposal rate is 0.42% and the conviction rate is just 0.40%. The ED's budget has gone up from ₹300 crore in 2022 to ₹404 crore," the former Union minister further claimed.

"Between 2005 and 2023, two governments were in power, including the UPA of which we were also a part. During the UPA regime, the ED investigated 26 leaders, of whom five were from the Congress and three from the BJP. It shows that during the UPA regime, the ED's action was not politically motivated, but after 2014, not a single BJP leader has been questioned," Mr. Pawar said.

These figures raise doubts if the ED’s actions under the BJP government were politically motivated, the former he said. “It indicates that the ED has become a supporting party of the BJP,” he said. "BJP leaders know about the ED's actions in advance...looks like the orders come from the BJP," he claimed.

During the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, the ED was not misused, but now the agency is being used to create fear among the Opposition leaders, he alleged.

Notably, the ED has attached assets of a sugar mill owned by the company of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar.

Rohit Pawar has also been questioned by the ED twice in the past after it searched the premises of his company Baramati Agro Limited, Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited and some others in January.

