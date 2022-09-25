BJP government working to realise the dream of Deendayal Upadhyaya, says Adityanath  

The Uttar Pradesh government celebrated the 106th birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow:
September 25, 2022 22:18 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on September 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

 

Describing BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya as the proponent of “integral humanism” ideology, who inspired the country towards ‘ Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that after independence, it was Upadhyaya who drew the attention of the government towards realities of life ensuring upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.

Mr. Adityanath was speaking in a function organised for paying tribute to the stalwart of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the forerunner of the BJP, on his 106th birth anniversary.

Mr. Adityanath said, “Today, the entire country is remembering Pandit Deendayal ji, his ideas of ‘integral humanism’ and ‘Antyodaya’ have been at the centre of the BJP’s ideology and the driving force behind party’s good governance. Deendayal ji always stressed that progress should not be measured on the basis of the rich becoming more successful but when the poor and downtrodden get upliftment.”

Mr. Adityanath distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the acceptance letters for solar irrigation pumps.

Mr. Adityanath added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to realise the vision of Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, by ensuring development through ‘ Sabha Sath Sabka Vikas’.

“For the first time after the independence, four crore families were provided electricity connection. About 2.5 crore families got the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and about 10 crore got toilets. Moreover, 80 crore people received free foodgrains even during the COVID-19 pandemic and about 50 lakh people got annual insurance of ₹5 lakh to avail proper health services. The work of the government derives inspiration from the ideals of great men like Pandit Deendayal ji. What he envisioned years before, today is being realised under the Modi government,” he said.

On the occasion, many Cabinet Ministers in the State government like Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh were present.

