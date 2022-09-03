BJP government taking 'unconstitutional' action on madrassas in Uttar Pradesh: AIMPLB

AIMPLB general secretary Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid the row over the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the State, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has targeted the BJP government, accusing it of taking arbitrary and unconstitutional action on madrassas “while keeping the constitution at bay”.

AIMPLB, which is considered one of the leading bodies of Muslim opinion in India, also asked why the same rules did not apply for Hindu religious institutions such as mutts and dharamshalas.

“The way madrassas are being clamped down in Uttar Pradesh and Assam is not right. Those working in these madrassas and mosques are being framed for terrorism without any reason. Action is being taken without evidence. Why then is no action being taken on gurukuls, mutts, dharamshalas and other religious institutions? Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns such fanatical and heinous acts,” reads the statement issued by AIMPLB general secretary Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

AIMPLB went on to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying the organisation and the BJP “hold negative views about Muslims”.

The reaction of AIMPLB comes after the announcement of State’s Minority Affairs Minister Danish Azad Ansari that the government will soon conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and their affiliation with any non-governmental organisation, among others. Mr. Ansari argued that the proposed survey will be held in accordance with the requirement of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Since the announcement, many leading Muslim figures have criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi called the survey a “mini-NRC” (National Register of Citizens) and alleged that the U.P. government is intentionally harassing the Muslim community.