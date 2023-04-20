BJP gen. secy. denies submitting report predicting poor show for BJP-Shinde alliance in 2024 LS poll

April 20, 2023 01:45 am | Updated April 19, 2023 11:05 pm IST - PUNE

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Vinod Tawde has categorically refused to accept that he had submitted any report to the BJP top brass, which allegedly claimed that the party’s position in Maharashtra had become ‘weaker’ than before, and that the BJP may lose seats in the 2024 general election.

Denying that he had submitted such a report, Mr. Tawde said that on the contrary, the BJP’s power had “increased” in Maharashtra after the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came into being last year.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Mr. Tawde said: “Throughout the day, news has been circulating that I have allegedly presented some report claiming that BJP’s strength in Maharashtra has decreased. I have not submitted any such report; the BJP’s power has increased on the contrary after Shinde-Fadnavis government was established. Due to the development done under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP has become stronger in Maharashtra.”

Speaking in Nagpur on Wednesday, the BJP’s Maharashtra unit president Chandrasekhar Bawankule, too, refuted suggestions that any such report had been either prepared or submitted to the party top brass.

Reports claimed that a three-member committee had allegedly been constituted under Mr. Tawde to study the party’s position in the Lok Sabha segments across the country, ahead of the general election next year.

The committee had apparently given a negative report regarding the party’s position in Maharashtra indicating that the BJP-Shinde dispensation would lose seats as compared to the BJP-Shiv Sena’s tally in 2019.

Mr. Bawankule stressed that no committee had been formed under Mr. Tawde by the BJP brass.

“There was no such committee, so no report, too, has been prepared. Someone is deliberately running such news to create a perception that the BJP has fallen behind in Maharashtra,” said Mr. Bawankule.

Prior to their acrimonious falling-out, the BJP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had jointly contested the 2019 general election, winning 42 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.