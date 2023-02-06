HamberMenu
BJP functionary hacked to death by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

BJP leader Neelkanth Kakem succumbed to an attack by identified Maoists in Bijapur district.

February 06, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Bijapur

PTI

Maoists hacked to death a 40-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party functionary in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district while he was attending a wedding function, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Paikram village where the victim, Neelkanth Kakem, who was the president of Awapalli mandal of the BJP, had gone with his family to attend the marriage of a relative, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

“When Kakem was busy with the function at the venue, some unidentified Maoists suddenly attacked him with sharp edged weapons. He died on the spot,” the official said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team went to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The exact reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Security personnel have launched a search in the area to trace the assailants, he said.

