BJP fuelling speculation about split in NCP: Clyde Crasto

April 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was fuelling speculation of a split in the Nationalist Congress Party even after Ajit Pawar clarified his position, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Wednesday.

Mr. Crasto said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must ask the BJP why it was trying to put so much pressure on him and his Shiv Sena.

“Even after Ajit dada Pawar clarified his position yesterday, the BJP is sowing news in the media through its sources. Eknath Shinde ji and his group must ask @BJP4India why they are trying to put so much pressure on them,” Mr. Crasto tweeted.

Mr. Ajit Pawar on Tuesday categorically denied speculation about his defection to the BJP and said that the ‘NCP was a family’ which would keep working under party president Sharad Pawar’s leadership.

He further said that he would work for his party till he was alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him, might align with the ruling BJP.

Mr. Pawar said there was no truth in the reports about any rift in the NCP and his joining hands with the BJP.

The NCP leader also denied news reports that he had allegedly taken the signatures of 40 NCP MLAs with whom he would split the NCP and join the ruling BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena dispensation.

Even, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar dismissed speculation about his nephew Ajit Pawar’s next political move and said the latter was busy with the party’s work and there was no need for the media to drag the issue.