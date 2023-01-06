BJP freed Manipur from terrorism, bandhs: Home Minister Amit Shah

January 06, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Imphal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Churachandpur Medial College, the first medical college in the hill districts of Manipur on Friday during his two-day tour to Manipur.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Shah said, “Under the BJP rule the people can now smile. Gone are the days when some persons imposed national highway blockade. This is the implementation of the assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Biren”.

He further said that there is a plan to sanction ₹2450 crore for the development of the Northeast and funding for other development projects are in the pipeline.

Mr. Shah claimed that the armed movement is contained and there had been surrenders of some hardcore insurgents under the BJP rule in this State.

Later Mr. Shah visited the Indian National Army complex at Moirang in Bishnupur district where the flag of independent India was first hoisted by the INA soldiers. This is the tallest flag in the Northeast, officials said.

Mr. Shah also visited the pony sanctuary at Heingang where he unveiled a 122-feet-tall polo statue.

Later Mr. Shah left Imphal in a special flight.