BJP forms committees for Gujarat polls

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat BJP on Wednesday constituted three committees, including the State Parliamentary Board, election campaign committee, and manifesto committee, ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

The 14-member Board, which will screen candidates for the Assembly seats, consists of senior leaders like Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, State party chief Jitu Vaghani, former CM Anandiben Patel, deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Union Minister Purushottam Rupala. Former minister Kaushik Patel is in-charge of the campaign committee. Another committee, consisting 14 members, has been constituted to prepare the party’s manifesto.

The party also constituted a three-member disciplinary committee.