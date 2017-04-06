BJP forms committees for Gujarat polls

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat BJP on Wednesday constituted three committees, including the State Parliamentary Board, election campaign committee, and manifesto committee, ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled later this year.
The 14-member Board, which will screen candidates for the Assembly seats, consists of senior leaders like Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, State party chief Jitu Vaghani, former CM Anandiben Patel, deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Union Minister Purushottam Rupala. Former minister Kaushik Patel is in-charge of the campaign committee. Another committee, consisting 14 members, has been constituted to prepare the party’s manifesto.
The party also constituted a three-member disciplinary committee.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor