BJP forms 26-member election management committee for M.P. Assembly polls

July 30, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Bhopal

The committee, headed by its convener and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, includes Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president V. D. Sharma

PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President VD Sharma, and others performs rituals during the inauguration of the party election management office ahead of the State Assembly Elections, at the party headquarters, in Bhopal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a 26-member election management committee for the State Assembly polls due later this year.

Five invited members are also included in the committee, the announcement of which was made on July 29 night.

The committee, headed by its convener and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, includes Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president V. D. Sharma, a party spokesperson said.

Other members include Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Singh Patel, and four MP Cabinet Ministers — Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh.

Five invited members of the committee are — BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who is the party's election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister and election joint in-charge Ashwini Vaishnaw, besides party's general secretary Muralidhar Rao and state general secretary (organisation) Hitanand, the spokesperson said.

Asked about no women included in the election management committee, BJP's state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told PTI, “The Mahila Morcha (BJP's women wing) is currently running an important campaign to facilitate the reach of benefits of the BJP government's flagship scheme Ladli Bahna Yojana to women in the State. All the office-bearers and leaders are engaged in this campaign.” He said women are playing an important role in the party at different places.

The BJP also announced a 19-member manifesto drafting committee headed by former Minister of State Jayant Malaiya for the Assembly polls due in November this year.

