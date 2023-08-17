ADVERTISEMENT

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls, 39 for M.P. elections

August 17, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Assembly elections are yet to be announced in both the States; BJP’s decision to announce the first list so early underlines the significance it has attached to five State elections before the LS polls

PTI

The names were decided at the BJP’s central election committee meeting on August 16, 2023 which was chaired by party chief J.P. Nadda and attended by PM Modi as well as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Thursday (August 17) released its first of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh and 39 for Madhya Pradesh, including five women each in both the States, for the upcoming Asembly polls which are yet to be announced.

The names were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J.P. Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has fielded Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya, among others.

The party's decision to announce the first list of candidates so early underlines the significance it has attached to five State elections, the last round of Assembly contest before the all-important Lok Sabha polls.

Besides Chhattisgarh and MP, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are scheduled to go to polls later this year.

The BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh and is running an intense campaign to oust the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP in 2018 had won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly against 68 of the Congress while its tally of seats was 109 against 114 of the Congress in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

