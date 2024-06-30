BJP finalises road map to contest Maharashtra Assembly polls with Shiv Sena, NCP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would contest the Maharashtra Assembly election with its allies, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, and a road map for the same was outlined by the top leaders, said the party’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The election for the 288-member State Assembly is scheduled for later this year.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday met the party functionaries to discuss the road map for the polls, seat-sharing, strategies to strengthen the party, and how to address distress among Maratha and OBC communities, which significantly contributed to their loss in the Lok Sabha election. In the recent Lok Sabha election, the BJP’s representation in Maharashtra decreased from 23 seats to nine. The ruling Mahayuti alliance bagged only 17 seats, way below its expectations. While the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar as partners, won 30 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This meeting marked the first since Mr. Yadav and Mr. Vaishnaw were appointed incharge and co-incharge, respectively, for the State election. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the party’s State unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mr. Shelar and other key leaders from the State attended the meeting.

Mr. Shelar said that the budget, presented by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, received widespread approval for its focus on women, farmers and youth. “We are confident of victory in the Assembly election alongside our allies. A road map for the same was discussed and finalised,” he said, affirming that no organisational changes were planned within the State unit.

He said that a proposal was passed appreciating the budget, which covers the welfare of all segments of society.

Shah to visit Pune

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is expected to address a party meeting in Pune on July 14. According to Mr. Bawankule, nearly 4,500 party functionaries would attend the meeting.

“We have requested Amit Shah to address the meeting, and he has agreed to come to Pune. This meeting will be crucial ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.