BJP files police complaint over Maharashtra’s notice to schools on CAA

A day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government issued show cause notices to private schools in the State found taking tutorials on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a police complaint alleging ‘abuse of power’ by unknown government officials.

In a complaint filed at Matunga Police Station, BJP’s State vice-president Kirit Somaiya said the Maharashtra government machinery had created ‘terror’ among schools and students, who were merely participating in an awareness drive on the law passed by Indian Parliament. The show cause notices issued to schools participating in the awareness drive organised by ‘social organisations’ were unconstitutional and void, the BJP said in its complaint to the police.

“Maharashtra Government has issued an advisory (2019/136) to all schools asking them to desist from holding politically sensitive tutorials on CAA/NRC. The advisory is being used by the State School Eduction Department to terrorise teachers and students. The notices were served on January 13, demanding an immediate response from schools,” the party said in its complaint, adding that the State’s School Education Department had insulted the President of India and the Indian Parliament by acting against the awareness drive on CAA and NRC.

Mr. Somaiya further said the language used in the State advisory was ‘threatening’ and had crated an environment of fear among the State’s teaching community. The party demanded that the Mumbai Police should register an FIR in the matter at the earliest. “The State notices have played with the future of the students who just wish to be aware of their rights,” it said.

Earlier, School Education Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad had on Monday issued notices warning the schools to desist from holding lectures, classes or tutorials on the CAA and the NRC that have sparked nationwide protests.

Condemning the BJP for taking up such an exercise, she said the government would not allow any politics in the State’s schools. “We have asked all schools to teach motivational learning, health and hygiene. I request the school administrations to not play with young minds. Whatever politics you want to play, do it on different platforms.” She also said the BJP should not make any attempt to change history in schools. The move follows demands from her party and Cabinet colleagues to take action after a school in Mulund courted controversy for taking classes on the CAA.