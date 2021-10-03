BJP fields ex-Sena MLA for bypoll

Congress says it will announce candidate soon

Former Shiv Sena MLA Subhash Sabne will be the BJP candidate for the by-election to the Deglur-Biloli Assembly seat in Nanded district. The byelection was necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar.

“I congratulate Subhash Sabne over the candidature. We are certain that people will vote for him and the BJP will repeat the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha byelection result where we defeated the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate,” Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra State BJP chief, said.

Antapurkar had defeated Mr. Sabne in the 2019 Assembly election. “I have nothing against Uddhavji. But Ashok Chavan of the Congress is working like a dictator. He is sidelining Shiv Sena and NCP leaders in the constituency. He is trying to finish off the Sena in Nanded district and I cannot let this happen,” Mr. Sabne said.

He claimed that the Sena had helped the Congress survive in the State.