BJP failed Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday targeted the Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration of having failed to instil a sense of security among the migrant Pandit community.

“The BJP and its administration was weaponising the suffering of the community to garner support for its political objectives but their (migrant Pandits) issues and grievances are being ignored,” Ms. Mufti said.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the community was facing the worst times after migration in the past few years. “The administration has miserably failed to instil a sense of security among the migrant community,” she said.

The issues of Kashmiri migrants need a compassionate and humanitarian approach, she remarked, adding, “Instead, an arm-twisting approach is being adopted to muzzle their voice.”

Meanwhile, corruption has touched all new heights, Ms. Mufti claimed. “The competent and honest officers are pushed to walls to ensure that the dictates from party headquarters of BJP are followed without any query or justification,” she alleged.