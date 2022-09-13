BJP failed Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president accuses the BJP of weaponising the community’s suffering

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
September 13, 2022 00:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti speaks to media, outside party office, in Jammu, on September 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday targeted the Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) administration of having failed to instil a sense of security among the migrant Pandit community.

“The BJP and its administration was weaponising the suffering of the community to garner support for its political objectives but their (migrant Pandits) issues and grievances are being ignored,” Ms. Mufti said.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the community was facing the worst times after migration in the past few years. “The administration has miserably failed to instil a sense of security among the migrant community,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The issues of Kashmiri migrants need a compassionate and humanitarian approach, she remarked, adding, “Instead, an arm-twisting approach is being adopted to muzzle their voice.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, corruption has touched all new heights, Ms. Mufti claimed. “The competent and honest officers are pushed to walls to ensure that the dictates from party headquarters of BJP are followed without any query or justification,” she alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
Bharatiya Janata Party
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app