ADVERTISEMENT

BJP eyes 2024 poll in U.P. with month-long ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’

May 23, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - Lucknow

The campaign, which will mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, will start on May 30

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has decided to organise a mass outreach campaign, ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’, across the State to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

During this month-long campaign starting on May 30, the party aims to cover all Lok Sabha constituencies in the State and hold more than 100 gatherings.

State BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh have urged the party workers to be ready for the mass campaign, during which various programmes will be held at block, district, village and booth levels.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“By reaching a city, village, street, locality, and booth through the campaign, the party will take the achievements of the Modi government to the public,” said Mr. Chaudhary in Lucknow.

The mass campaign may also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering in the State, with political circles in Lucknow already abuzz that Mr. Modi may address the campaign in Meerut or Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh; however, there has been no official confirmation on it yet.

While party State Vice-President Manvendra Singh has been given the responsibility of the mass campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, State Minister Shankar Giri will oversee it in Gorakhpur region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US