BJP eyes 2024 poll in U.P. with month-long ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’

The campaign, which will mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, will start on May 30

May 23, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has decided to organise a mass outreach campaign, ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’, across the State to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

During this month-long campaign starting on May 30, the party aims to cover all Lok Sabha constituencies in the State and hold more than 100 gatherings.

State BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh have urged the party workers to be ready for the mass campaign, during which various programmes will be held at block, district, village and booth levels.

“By reaching a city, village, street, locality, and booth through the campaign, the party will take the achievements of the Modi government to the public,” said Mr. Chaudhary in Lucknow.

The mass campaign may also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering in the State, with political circles in Lucknow already abuzz that Mr. Modi may address the campaign in Meerut or Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh; however, there has been no official confirmation on it yet.

While party State Vice-President Manvendra Singh has been given the responsibility of the mass campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, State Minister Shankar Giri will oversee it in Gorakhpur region.

