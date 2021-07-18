BJP expels Rajasthan ex-Minister

Raje loyalist Rohitash Sharma removed for 6 yrs. for ‘breach of party discipline’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday expelled senior leader and former Rajasthan Minister Rohitash Sharma from the party’s primary membership for six years on the ground of breach of party discipline.

Show-cause notice

The party had recently issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Sharma for speaking out against the State leadership.

Considered close to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Mr. Sharma had accused the party’s State leadership of running the organisation “from within [the] office rooms” during the COVID-19 pandemic and not visiting the villages.

Fissures and rivalry

The remarks indicated to the fissures within the Opposition party and rivalry between the factions supporting and opposed to Ms. Raje.

BJP State president Satish Poonia said in a brief statement here that the charges of indiscipline against Mr. Sharma were proved correct after an inquiry. “Mr. Sharma has been expelled with immediate effect for a period of six years,” he said.

Mr. Sharma, elected from Bansur constituency in Alwar district, was the Transport Minister in the BJP regime.

He had also held the party’s State leadership responsible for the defeat at two of the three seats where the Assembly by-elections were held in April this year.