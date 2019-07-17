Other States

BJP expels gun-toting Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion. File

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

The BJP on July 17 expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, days after a purported video of the legislator brandishing guns and dancing at a house party became viral on social media.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni told reporters that the party had taken cognizance of his serial public misconduct and expelled him for six years.

The MLA was issued a show-cause notice by the State BJP leaders after the video appeared. He was already suspended from the party for earlier instances of alleged misdemeanour.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttarakhand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2019 5:41:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-expels-gun-toting-uttarakhand-mla-kunwar-pranav-singh-champion/article28515031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY