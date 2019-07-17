BJP expels gun-toting Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion

The BJP on July 17 expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, days after a purported video of the legislator brandishing guns and dancing at a house party became viral on social media.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni told reporters that the party had taken cognizance of his serial public misconduct and expelled him for six years.

The MLA was issued a show-cause notice by the State BJP leaders after the video appeared. He was already suspended from the party for earlier instances of alleged misdemeanour.