BJP’s election manifesto focuses on Eastern Nagaland

February 14, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - GUWAHATI

BJP has promised a bond of ₹50,000 for every girl child born in Nagaland and free education to all female students from kindergarten to post-graduation

The Hindu Bureau

BJP President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting ahead of Nagaland Assembly elections, at Capital Cultural Hall, in Kohima, Nagaland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party has focused on Eastern Nagaland, a six-district region that paused its demand for the creation of ‘Frontier Nagaland’ ahead of the February 27 Assembly polls, in its election manifesto released on Tuesday.

The manifesto was released by BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda and top leaders of the party in Nagaland.

The BJP promised to establish an Eastern Nagaland Development Board for the holistic development of the region, provide a special package for the development of Eastern Nagaland and construct the Trans-Nagaland Highway to enable easy access across the districts, “especially from Eastern Nagaland”.

Eastern Nagaland comprises six districts — Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang — inhabited by the Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir and Yimkhiung tribes.

“We will introduce the Neidonuo Angami Women Welfare Scheme under which a bond of ₹50,000 will be provided on the birth of a girl child,” the manifesto said, also promising free quality education to all female students from kindergarten to post-graduation besides a free scooty to meritorious college-going female students.

The party promised free rice and wheat every month besides 5 kg of black chickpeas and 1 litre of mustard oil quarterly per family at subsidised rate to all PDS beneficiaries, increase in the existing monthly pension to ₹1,000 for senior citizens, specially-abled, and widows.

Apart from free health insurance and social security insurance for all workers in the unorganised sector and affordable housing to all under the PM Awas Yojana, the BJP has assured a dedicated Nagaland Cultural Research Fund with an investment of ₹1,000 crore for preservation of indigenous Naga cultures.

‘Peace process in final stage’

Addressing a joint election rally of the BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland’s capital Kohima earlier in the day, Mr. Nadda said the “Naga political issue” was in the final stage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen on settling it.

The issue pertains to the peace process between the Centre and the Naga extremist groups, primarily the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland.

“A lot of efforts have been made to resolve the Naga issue. One such effort was the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act from many police stations in Nagaland,” Mr. Nadda said, insisting that the Centre’s commitment to the ‘Frontier Nagaland’ demand.

