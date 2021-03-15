BJP drops MLA for minor ally

Seven of eight MLAs renominated in final list of candidates

The BJP’s third and final list of candidates had no surprises with seven of the eight party MLAs having been retained.

The only MLA who missed out was Dipak Kumar Rabha, whose Dudhnai seat went to Shyamjit Rabha of the Rabha Joutha Mancha, a minor ally of the BJP. The Mancha leader, however, would be contesting under the BJP symbol.

Party insiders said there had been murmurs about the likelihood of at least three MLAs, including Law and Justice Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, being dropped. But the final list followed the “continuity” script as he was retained for the Gauhati East seat.

The other two MLAs who made it “against the tide” are Atul Bora for the Dispur seat and Suman Haripriya for the Hajo constituency. The latter is the daughter of former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty.

Among the BJP’s heavyweights in the final list of 17 is Commerce and Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary (Dharmapur seat).

The remaining three MLAs retained are Ashwini Kumar Roy (Golakganj), Ashok Singhi (Bilasipara East) and Narayan Deka (Barkhetry).

The BJP has a new face in Sankar Chandra Das for the Sorbhog seat in western Assam. Incumbent Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the State party president, would be contesting from Patacharkuchi.