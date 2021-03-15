BJP drops MLA for minor ally

The BJP’s third and final list of candidates had no surprises with seven of the eight party MLAs having been retained.
The only MLA who missed out was Dipak Kumar Rabha, whose Dudhnai seat went to Shyamjit Rabha of the Rabha Joutha Mancha, a minor ally of the BJP. The Mancha leader, however, would be contesting under the BJP symbol.
Party insiders said there had been murmurs about the likelihood of at least three MLAs, including Law and Justice Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, being dropped. But the final list followed the “continuity” script as he was retained for the Gauhati East seat.
The other two MLAs who made it “against the tide” are Atul Bora for the Dispur seat and Suman Haripriya for the Hajo constituency. The latter is the daughter of former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty.
Among the BJP’s heavyweights in the final list of 17 is Commerce and Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary (Dharmapur seat).
The remaining three MLAs retained are Ashwini Kumar Roy (Golakganj), Ashok Singhi (Bilasipara East) and Narayan Deka (Barkhetry).
The BJP has a new face in Sankar Chandra Das for the Sorbhog seat in western Assam. Incumbent Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the State party president, would be contesting from Patacharkuchi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath