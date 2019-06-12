BJP doing better work in State than at Centre: Hazare

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra was doing better work than the [Narendra] Modi government at the Centre, said Anna Hazare at a meeting at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration to discuss the draft of the new State Lokayukta Act.

“I had sent several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a number of issues facing the people, including the appointment of a Lokpal ... Yet, his administration never paid any attention to them,” Mr. Hazare said, adding that he would continue to fight for people’s rights.

The 81-year-old activist is part of the joint committee headed by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta tasked with preparing a new Lokayukta Act for the State.

“The Chief Minister’s approach towards the Lokayukta has been positive so far,” Mr. Hazare said.

“The Lokpal and the Lokayuktas Act came into being [in 2013] with the aim to put the brakes on corruption. It posited that after the appointment of an ombudsman at the Centre, a Lokayukta would be appointed at the State level within a year…the purpose of today’s meeting is to come out with a draft to formulate a strong Lokayukta Act in Maharashtra,” Mr. Hazare said.

The law, which will be drafted by a 10-member panel, is to be presented in the upcoming session of the State Legislature which begins June 17.

The committee was set up in keeping with Mr. Fadnavis’ assurances to Mr. Hazare in February when the latter had had gone on a week-long hunger strike, demanding the appointment of the Lokpal at the Centre and a strong Lokayukta Act in the State among other things.

Mr. Hazare further remarked that he hoped the proposed Lokayukta Act would serve as a model for the Centre akin to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which was first enacted in Maharashtra.

At the time of his hunger strike in February, Mr. Hazare had lashed out at Mr. Modi and the BJP, declaring that the party had used him and exploited his Jan Lokpal agitation to come to power in 2014.

Targeting the [Narendra] Modi government, he had also said that it did not adhere to constitutional norms and that the Prime Minister was “transforming the Central government into a dictatorship”.

It was only after receiving ‘satisfactory assurances’ from the Centre and the State that Mr. Hazare had withdrawn his agitation.