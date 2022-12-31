ADVERTISEMENT

BJP does not hold patents on Lord Ram, Hinduism but our faith is beyond political gains, says Uma Bharti

December 31, 2022 05:08 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - Bhopal

On her demand for a ban on liquor in the State, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said she had drawn a line that she will do what the BJP decides

PTI

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti. File | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Friday said her party does not "hold patents" on Lord Ram, Hanuman or the Hindu religion and anybody can have faith in them, but "our faith is beyond political gains".

In a statement here, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also said it was not the BJP which inculcated in her the faith in Ram, the Tricolour, Ganga and cow, but "it was already within me".

"The BJP does not hold patents on Ram and Hanuman or the Hindu religion. Anyone can have faith in them. The difference is that our faith is beyond political gains," she said.

On her demand for a ban on liquor in the State, she said had drawn a line that she will do what the BJP decides.

Ms. Bharti also questioned the purpose of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"But where is Bharat breaking? We (the BJP-led NDA government) have abrogated Article 370 (to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir). What was breaking the country was Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi should take this yatra to PoK," she said.

She also claimed the Congress will be decimated in the Assembly polls scheduled in M.P. next year.

