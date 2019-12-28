BJP destroyed secularism: Okram Ibobi

Congress Legislature Party leader and Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi said on Saturday that the party would continue the agitation demanding that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act be repealed.

At a function to mark the Congress’s foundation day, he said the BJP had destroyed secularism in India. There was no democracy in the State, he said, citing the arrest of CPI State secretary L. Sotinkumar for organising a peaceful strike against the Act.

He ridiculed the BJP’s claim that during the 15 years of Congress rule had created a division between the hills and the valley. There was no such a thing as the people used to live in peace and harmony, he said.