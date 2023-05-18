BJP denying reservation to backward classes in U.P. Panchayat officer recruitment, alleges SP

May 18, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday said the backward classes have been denied their constitutionally guaranteed 27% reservation in the ongoing recruitment of Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Officers in the State.

They alleged that the rights of the backward communities was being harmed under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh and added that it was the tendency of the ruling party to use backward people only for vote bank, while turning down their privileges and rights.

“The rights of the backward classes are being razed in the BJP government. The backward people did not get 27% seats in the ongoing appointment of Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Officer. Shameful,” said the SP, with the photo of category wise vacancy details in the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Examination- 2023, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

As per the released category wise details by the UPSSC, out of 1,468 posts for which recruitment is taking place, only 139 posts (9.4%) are reserved for Other Backward Classes, while seven posts (0.47%) are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, with the unreserved seats numbering 849 (57%).

Will launch movement

Raising the political temperature further in U.P. over the issue, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday pitched for launching a movement against the BJP government for publishing only 9.5% posts instead of 27% for OBCs in the UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Officer recruitment examination.

“Taking immediate cognisance of the issue of publishing only 9.5% posts instead of 27% for OBCs as per rules in the advertisement of Gram Panchayat Officer of UPSSSC, a movement should be launched against denying the rights of OBCs by the BJP government,” said Mr. Yadav on Twitter, adding that the BJP’s anti-reservation thinking came in the way of social justice every time.

The SP further accused the BJP for the low number of job opportunities for the youth under its regime and added that even if there was a vacancy, the BJP denied even the minimum number guaranteed to the Dalits/Backwards.

“First of all, there are no jobs in the BJP government. If there is a vacancy, then Dalits/backwards have no rights. The BJP is using the backward people only for vote bank, while their stake is zero,” added the SP.