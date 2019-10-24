BJP denies faulty EVM ‘propaganda’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at the Opposition for involving the party’s name in its complaints about tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during polling on Monday.

BJP leaders said the State Election Commission (SEC) has taken note of the complaints and denied most of them, including the alleged manipulation in Satara. The SEC had even conducted mock polling at certain locations under the watch of party representatives to ensure clean and fair elections, they said.

The party rejected claims that VVPAT slips of some voters in Navlewadi village in Satara’s Koregaon constituency showed votes cast for other candidates went in favour of the BJP.

“The State Election Commission has rejected all claims of EVM manipulation. At the same time, the SEC has denied any such incident took place in Satara of votes being diverted to the BJP. In such a scenario, Opposition parties are using this propaganda to target the BJP. We deny any such reports and propaganda,” Mukund Kulkarni, spokesperson of the State BJP, said.