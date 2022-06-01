BJP demands fuel price cut in Maharashtra as Centre pays GST dues

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Central government released ₹86,912 crore GST compensation dues on Tuesday

As the Centre released the Goods and Services Tax (GST) amount ₹14,145 crore payable to Maharashtra, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked the State government to reduce the fuel prices in the State.

Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said, “The State government has been blaming the Centre for all of its failures, including its inability to reduce the fuel prices. The Centre has now paid the State all its GST dues until May 31, 2022. It should now stop blaming the Central government and must reduce fuel prices.”

The party spokesperson, Keshav Upadhye, had claimed that the non-payment of GST dues was one of the reasons why the State government is not reducing the fuel prices. “After releasing ₹86,912 crore on May 31, the States have received complete compensation due till the month of May. Hence the government must stop pushing the State into abyss of financial impropriety by citing false GST refund reasons,” he said.

Last month, the Centre reduced the excise duty on Petrol by ₹8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹6 per litre. As a result of the decision, in Maharashtra, VAT on petrol was reduced by ₹2.08 per litre and that on Diesel was reduced by ₹1.44 per litre. This reduction was the consequence of the Union government’s decision and the opposition has been demanding that the government must reduce the prices of fuel by cutting taxes.