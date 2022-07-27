BJP demands CBI probe into illegal mining in Bharatpur

Party delegation alleges involvement of Congress-led Rajasthan Government and officials

The death of Baba Vijay Das on July 23 at a hospital in the national capital led the BJP to form the committee to look into the matter. Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: RAGHUVIR SRINIVASAN

Party delegation alleges involvement of Congress-led Rajasthan Government and officials

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that Ministers in the Congress-led Rajasthan Government and officials serving in that government were involved in suspected illegal mining in Bharatpur and demanded that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe be conducted into the issue, especially the self-immolation in protest against the mining by one of the monks holding sustained protests against it, Baba Vijay Das, leading to his death last week.

A BJP delegation, which included the party’s general secretary Arun Singh; MP and former Mumbai Commissioner Satya Pal Singh; and MP and former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Brij Lal, also presented its inquiry report to party president J.P. Nadda after visiting the site of alleged illegal mining.

The death of Baba Vijay Das on July 23 at a hospital in the national capital led the BJP to form the committee to look into the matter.

Mr. Arun Singh held a press conference after he submitted the group’s report to BJP president J.P. Nadda and said that there was a lot of anger among people against the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and that Das’ “sacrifice should not go in vain”.

As the site of the “illegal” mining includes some sacred places for Hindus, sadhus and seers had been protesting against it for over 551 days but were often mocked by the Rajasthan Government’s Ministers, he said.

“The protesters have sought a CBI probe into the matter following the heart-rending death of Baba Vijay Das, and our party supports it,” he said. A local hill considered holy by pilgrims has been destroyed by illegal mining, which has also wrought destruction on the environment, he said adding that the National Green Tribunal should probe the matter too. The Congress government in Rajasthan was “insulting saints” who have been forced to launch an agitation in support of their demands, he said. Such a government is certain to go, Mr. Singh claimed.

Assembly elections are due in the State in the second half of 2023, and the BJP has been working to corner the ruling Congress over a host of issues.