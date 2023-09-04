ADVERTISEMENT

BJP declares former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as Rajya Sabha candidate from U.P.

September 04, 2023 03:32 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - Lucknow

The lone Rajya Sabha seat from the State fell vacant after the death of Hardwar Dubey in June

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (L) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Sharma. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, on Sunday was named the BJP’s candidate for the by-election to the lone Rajya Seat from U.P. The seat fell vacant after the death of Hardwar Dubey in June. The by-election is scheduled for September 15.

Arun Singh, national general secretary of the BJP, announced the candidature of Mr. Sharma, a veteran party leader, through a press release. The term of the Rajya Sabha seat is till November 2026.

Sources said the appointment of another Brahmin to replace the late Dubey had been discussed in the State’s power corridors.

Mr. Sharma is likely to be elected unopposed as the ruling party has comfortable majority in the State Assembly, with the support of over 270 MLAs.

Mr. Sharma served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government’s first term (2017-2022). He held key positions in the BJP, including as member of the party’s national executive, vice-president, and in-charge of different States. Mr. Sharma has also served as the mayor of Lucknow.

