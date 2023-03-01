BJP creates ruckus in Bihar Assembly over police misbehaviour with slain Galwan soldier’s family

March 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Patna

Opposition BJP members created ruckus in the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday and later staged a walkout in protest against the alleged police misbehaviour with family members of a Galwan martyr Jai Kishore Singh at his village in Vaishali district. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and expressed displeasure over the alleged police action.

The BJP MLAs first staged a demonstration at the Assembly entrance before the House proceedings began. They condemned the arrest of Raj Kapoor Singh, father of Jai Kishore Singh who was martyred along with 19 Indian soldiers fighting Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020. Later, the BJP legislators disrupted Assembly proceedings by raising chairs and shouting slogans. Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged, “denigration of the armed forces ever since the Mahagathbandhan [grand alliance] government has assumed power in Bihar has been deliberate and not a coincidence”.

Tejashwi’s statement

Amid the ruckus in the House, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said he had earlier met the family members of the martyred soldier as “he was from Chak-Fatehpur village, not far from his Assembly constituency Raghopur”. Mr. Yadav said the demand of Mr. Raj Kapoor Singh that a memorial be constructed in memory of his son would be considered in accordance with law. However, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout over the issue.

Earlier on February 28, a video of the incident in which Mr. Raj Kapoor Singh was seen being forcibly taken away by local Jandaha policemen had gone viral on social media. The family members alleged that over a dispute to raise a memorial in memory of the martyred soldier, the policemen dragged Mr. Raj Kapoor Singh and even abused him. Mr. Raj Kapoor Singh was arrested and later sent to jail. However, policemen denied the allegations and said Mr. Raj Kapoor Singh was arrested under different provisions of the SC/ST Act. A case was registered against Mr. Raj Kapoor Singh on January 23 by a villager Hari Nath Ram alleging that the structure of the martyred soldier was raised “without any government permission and it has blocked way to his land adjacent to the bust memorial’, said local police officials. The bust memorial was partially raised in February 2022 but walls around it were built later in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh spoke to Mr. Nitish Kumar on Wednesday over the issue and expressed displeasure. Mr. Kumar told the House that as soon as he came to know about the incident he enquired about it from top officials and ordered a probe into it. “A probe has already been ordered into the incident and nobody will be spared, if found guilty”, asserted Mr. Kumar. The Director General of Police had directed a senior police official to constitute a team of officials for a thorough investigation. “A three-member team of police officials has already reached the village and started the probe. Let them submit their report and administrative action will be taken against police officials, if found guilty”, said Additional Director General of Police, G.S. Gangwar.

However, the martyred soldier’s brother Nand Kishore, who is also in the armed forces, accused the local policemen of thrashing his father and abusing him. “The Deputy SP madam visited us asking to remove the bust of my martyred brother Jai Kishore Singh within 15 days. Later, the local Jandaha police station in-charge came to our home and beat up my father before dragging him to the police station and sent him to jail”. His mother Manju Devi too alleged that “police thrashed her husband and gave no information on the legal action taken against him”.