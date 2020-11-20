BJP, CPI(M) oppose Bru resettlement

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the restive northern Tripura have come on the same page to oppose largescale resettlement of Bru refugees from adjoining Mizoram.

Non-Brus had on November 16 called an indefinite shutdown in Kanchanpur Subdivision of North Tripura district against the Tripura government’s alleged move to resettle some 5,200 of an estimated 6,500 Bru families in seven places of the subdivision.

The Joint Movement Committee (JMC) comprising local Bengalis, Mizos and others has been spearheading the “apolitical” resistance against resettlement of the Brus. The movement has taken a political turn with Kanchanpur units of the BJP and the CPI(M) throwing their weight behind the JMC.