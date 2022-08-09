BJP counting on JD(U)-RJD contradictions to score in 2024 polls

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal with Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad addresses a press conference after the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna on August 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 09, 2022 20:27 IST

While the BJP may have lost the government, it looks to stress on differences in the two parties to recreate momentum

It was a very dejected looking BJP Bihar president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal who spoke to the press in Patna as his party’s alliance government with the Janata Dal (U) came tumbling down on Tuesday. It was a short presser, that perhaps also reflected the feeling in the State BJP that as of now it was Chief Minister and Janata Dal (U) leader Nitish Kumar who had all the aces up his sleeve, in Delhi however talk of the 2024 General Elections loomed large, with party leaders saying that the JD(U)-RJD alliance will have many internal contradictions which will help recreate some political momentum for the BJP two years from now.

“We fought the 2020 polls together under the NDA, the mandate was for the JD(U) and the BJP. We won more seats despite that Nitish Kumar was made the Chief Minister. Whatever happened today is a brazen betrayal of people of Bihar and the BJP,” Mr Jayaswal said. His words were echoed by senior Ministers from Bihar in the Central government, Ashwini Choubey and R.K. Singh. In the Delhi office of the BJP, talk was already on what next.

“The only choice is to play the Opposition, raise issues, and go to the people. The RJD and the JD(U), the last time they were together they had problems which will be repeated again. In Bihar, at the district level, it is the RJD which dominates and JD(U) is nowhere, currently, in terms of numbers in the Assembly too, the JD(U) is far behind the RJD. Thaane par aur gaon main, RJD dominant rehti hai (in the local police station and in the village, the RJD remains dominant). All of this will create an inorganic political mesh, and the BJP will need to stress on its own issues and organisational strength to bring this to light,” said a senior leader form Bihar in New Delhi.

“The social alliance of the RJD and the JD(U) though part of the social justice schematic on the ground is antagonistic. Nitish Kumar gets support from the Mahadalit communities, many of whom are apprehensive of the muscular Yadav communities in the rural countryside,” said the source.

“It is a setback to lose the government in Bihar, but we have two years till the next important election,” said the leader.