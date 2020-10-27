BJP councillor booked for beating woman gets U.P. award

A Bharatiya Janata Party councillor from Hathras who was booked by the police for rioting and trespassing after she allegedly thrashed a woman, has been awarded with a commendation certificate under the U.P. government’s Mission Shakti programme for women safety and empowerment.

On October 16, a video had gone viral where Babita Verma could be seen purportedly beating a woman identified as Rukmini by the local media.

According to local sources, Rukmini had opposed some men who were demolishing the wall of her rented accommodation. She could be seen pleading with Ms. Verma but the latter did not stop the men from demolishing the wall.

Ruchi Gupta, Circle Officer Hathras (City) said a case regarding a councillor who is facing charges getting the award had been brought to her notice. “I am looking into the matter and action would be taken,” she said.