BJP councillor booked for beating woman gets U.P. award

A Bharatiya Janata Party councillor from Hathras who was booked by the police for rioting and trespassing after she allegedly thrashed a woman, has been awarded with a commendation certificate under the U.P. government’s Mission Shakti programme for women safety and empowerment.
On October 16, a video had gone viral where Babita Verma could be seen purportedly beating a woman identified as Rukmini by the local media.
According to local sources, Rukmini had opposed some men who were demolishing the wall of her rented accommodation. She could be seen pleading with Ms. Verma but the latter did not stop the men from demolishing the wall.
Ruchi Gupta, Circle Officer Hathras (City) said a case regarding a councillor who is facing charges getting the award had been brought to her notice. “I am looking into the matter and action would be taken,” she said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath