BJP conspiring to destabilise Chhattisgarh govt., says Bhupesh Baghel

Bhopal

29 February 2020 13:07 IST

The Chief Minister says raids were conducted on premises of officials, associates for two days

As a string of raids against government officials and associates spilled into Friday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to the Governor alleging the BJP government at the Centre was “conspiring to destabilise” its government and attacking federalism by conducting raids on premises of its officials.

Stating the raids intended to put pressure on his government, Mr. Baghel on Friday wrote, “The way it is being done along with the central paramilitary forces, it appears to be a direct attack on the Congress government inspired by political rancour.”

Advertising

Advertising

The irony, he added, was that the State government was not even informed which agency was conducting raids. “Without the prior permission of the Chhattisgarh government, central paramilitary forces have been deployed, which is unconstitutional and an interference in its jurisdiction,” he wrote.

The Income Tax department on Thursday raided at least 25 premises linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others on charges of tax evasion. Those covered under the action include family members of a senior IAS officer in the State. Officials said the I-T teams are assisted by the CRPF, a central paramilitary force, to conduct the raids in Raipur and a few other locations.

Mr. Baghel, in a memorandum signed by Cabinet Ministers, urged Governor Anusuiya Uikey to intervene in the matter, so that “democracy is preserved and the elected government can function within the contours of the constitution without fear.”

Pointing out that an alleged team of income tax officials raided residences of government officials, including those attached to his office, for the second day on Friday, he said, “The Chhattisgarh government is investigating corruption of the former Bharatiya Janata Party government and has registered several cases. Rattled by this, the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre is conspiring to destabilise the Congress government.”

Mr. Baghel claimed his government, formed after Congress secured a thumping majority, had developed a unique image in the country by continuously working for people. “Our wins in byelections, urban bodies and panchayats have shocked it [BJP],” he added.

As the BJP was unable to contest the Congress through democratic means, he contended, it was resorting to unconstitutional methods “to attack the federal structure”.

“The BJP has become infamous for such vengeful acts in the world and this action has created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country,” he wrote, adding that it was an attack on democracy, and the State’s people would not tolerate it.