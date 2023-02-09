BJP, Congress vying for Dalit votes in Madhya Pradesh

February 09, 2023 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - RAIPUR

The race for Dalit votes in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, scheduled later this year, has picked up heat, especially with the BJP and the Congress making their bids to woo the 17% vote bank around Ravidas Jayanti celebrations this year.

At a Saint Ravidas Mahakumbh, an event celebrating the life and works of the Bhakti Movement saint, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that a grand temple dedicated to the 15th century poet Ravidas would be built at a cost of ₹100 crore in Sagar district.

The announcement comes days after he flagged off his government’s ‘Vikas Yatra’ or “development tours” — a mass connect programme where Ministers take development programmes to the people — on the occasion of Saint Ravidas’ birth anniversary (February 5) from Bhind.

Not only the date but also the choice of the Gwalior-Chambal region had its own significance. The anger of the Dalits who are influential in many of the 34 seats in the region was seen as a crucial factor behind the BJP’s poor show in the 2018 Assembly polls.

On both the occasions, the Chief Minister made a slew of other announcements targeted at the Dalit community as well. At Wednesday’s event in Sagar, Mr. Chouhan announced that the income limit for scholarship to Scheduled Caste children would be increased from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh and that 20% of the plots in industrial areas would be reserved for entrepreneurs from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Special pilgrimage train

Hailing Saint Ravidas as someone who believed in social equality and welfare of all, Mr. Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he were running governments according to the principles of Saint Ravidas. On the occasion, he also announced that a special pilgrimage train would be launched to take the saint’s disciples to his birthplace, Varanasi.

While Mr. Chouhan also listed the benefits of State and Central schemes for the Dalit community, State Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who attended the Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in Gwalior, attempted to draw similarities between Saint Ravidas’ preaching and the broader themes of his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, such as diversity and social cohesion.

“… Great saints like Saint Ravidas who were born in this country laid the foundation of our country’s culture. He had laid the foundation to keep the society united, to keep every religion united, which is the culture of our country and this is the culture of our Congress, which our great sages not only adopted, but also took it to different places,” he said.

Dalits comprise 17% of the State’s voting population and are influential in many constituencies, even beyond the 35 seats reserved for them in the 230-member Assembly. Both parties know that a better performance in these seats can hold key to power in what promises to be a closely contested Assembly polls later this year. In previous polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party has also had sway in some of these seats in areas neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, but with the party’s fortunes on the decline on its home turf, the carry over effect in Madhya Pradesh is expected to be limited, if not completely diminished.

Tricky question

For both parties, more so for the ruling BJP, which has also tried to make inroads into the tribal vote bank with similar announcements and celebrating community icons, caste balancing remains a tricky question. Whereas the upper caste leaders have started saying that they feel sidelined due to a renewed outreach, OBCs have also emerged as a pressure group of their own.

Bhopal-based political commentator Prabhu Pateria says while in the 2018 elections, a Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, had triggered the Dalit voters, that led to the then ruling party BJP suffering in Gwalior-Chambal and Bundelkhand region, issues still linger on in the form of resentment over missing out on reservations in jobs and promotions. “The government feels that implementing the PESA for the tribals or building a grand temple for Saint Ravidas are initiatives that will make a certain social impact. As for the Congress, it saw a lot of BSP voters switching to it in 2018, but they will need to either make major promises in their Vachan Patras or contest the government’s claims on SC/ST welfare aggressively in the public,” says Mr. Pateria.